UPPSC exam calendar 2025 released, PCS prelims exam to be held in October - check complete schedule

UPPSC exam calendar 2025: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam calendar for various recruitment exams including Combined State Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination, Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services Preliminary and Main Examination, Staff Nurse, Lecturer and other posts. Candidates can download the UPPSC exam calendar 2025 by visiting the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC exam 2025 dates

According to the exam calendar, the Combined State Agricultural Service (Main) Examination-2024 will take place on March 23, 2025, and the Combined State Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination-2024 will be held on April 20, 2025.

The Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services (Main) Examination-2024 or UPPSC PCS 2025 exam will be conducted on June 29, and Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2025 will be held on October 12, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh University (Centralized) Service Assistant Registrar Examination-2024 is scheduled for March 2, 2025, Combined State Engineering Service (Main) Examination-2024 will take place on September 28, 2025, and Architectural and Planning Assistant (Preliminary) Examination-2024 on October 18, 2025.

UPPSC exam calendar 2025: How can I download it?