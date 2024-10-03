UP Police Constable Exam Result 2024 Soon: When and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police Constable Exam Result 2024

UP Police Constable Exam Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) will soon announce the results of the UP police constable recruitment examination 2024. Candidates who appeared in the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 can download their results from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

This year, the UP Police Constable written exam was conducted in two phases. The first phase exams were conducted on 23, 24 and 25 August 2024 and the second phase was held on 30 and 31 August 2024. As per the data, around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, of which, 28.91 candidates appeared in the first phase, 19.26 lakh candidates appeared in the second phase. Earlier, this exam was held on February 17 and 18 but was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak.

Provisional answer keys released, final answer keys soon

The board has already released UP Police Constable Exam answer keys for all exam days separately. The candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer keys by September 19. Now, based on the representations, the board will release the final answer keys of the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 soon.

What after results?

Those who qualify for the written test will be called for the next recruitment stages which include the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination, and Final Merit List. Those who qualify for the PMT will be called for PET and finally selected candidates will be called for document verification. Based on that, the final list of results will be prepared. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UP Police for the latest updates.