UP Police Constable 2024 answer key to be released soon at uppb.gov.in, check expected date, how to download

UP Police Constable 2024 answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon release the answer keys for the Police Constable Exam 2024. All those who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer keys from the official website, uppb.gov.in.

As per the media reports, the provisional answer keys for UP Police Constable 2024 will be released anytime. However, the date and time have not been announced yet. In order to download UP Police Constable 2024 answer keys, the candidates will have to use their login credentials such as application number, and password. The exam was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, with 1,174 centers in 67 state districts hosting the exams. The candidates will be able to download their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UP Police Constable answer key 2024?

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Police Constable 2024 answer keys' It will redirect you to a new window where you need to open the answer key download link Check answer keys and save it for future reference

What's next?

After the release of provisional answer keys, the board will provide a chance for the applicants to submit their grievances on the payment of an application fee. After that, a panel of subject matter experts will review the answer keys and release the final answer keys, if required.

Based on the final answer keys, the results will be announced. All those who will clear the written exam have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). Candidates will have to carry a valid identity card, passport -sized picture and a printout of the admit card during their physical entrance exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without admit cards. The details for the same will be communicated through the official website. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of UP Police for latest updates.