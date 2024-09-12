UP Police Constable 2024 Answer Key for exam held on August 25 to release tomorrow, when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Answer Key 2024 for exam 25 is to be released on September 13.

UP Police Constable 2024 answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is uploading answer keys for the police constable recruitment exam separately. The provisional answer keys for the exam conducted on August 23, and 24 have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who appeared in these exams can download the provisional answer key from the official website and evaluate their marks.

UP Police Constable 2024 answer key release dates

As per the information provided by the exam authority, the provisional answer keys for the UP Police Constable 2024 exam held on August 25 will be released tomorrow, September 13. Those who appeared in the August 30 exam will be able to check the provisional answer keys on September 14 and for August 31 on September 15.

Objection facility to be available

In case, any candidate finds any discrepancy regarding any question or answer key, they can submit their representations through an online mode. To submit their objections, they will have to go to the provided link given on the official website and log in with the help of their registration number, date of birth and question booklet number. The candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee per question while submitting their representations. No candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their answer keys.

How to download UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024?

Visit the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your credentials

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 will appear on the screen

Check and raise objections if any

Download and save the PDF for future reference

This recruitment drive aims to fill over 60,000 vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's performance in the written exam, physical test and interview. Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for further recruitment procedure.