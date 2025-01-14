UKPSC RO/ARO prelims exam rescheduled due to vote counting for local body elections, admit cards available

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UKPSC RO/ARO prelims exam rescheduled

UKPSC RO/ARO prelims exam: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has rescheduled the Review Officers and Assistant Review Officers (UKPSC RO/ARO) prelims exam 2024. The commission has revised the exam schedule due to vote counting for the local body elections in Uttarakhand. Initially, the UKPSC RO/ARO prelims exam was scheduled for January 25.

According to the official announcement, the UKPSC RO/ARO prelims exam will take place on January 29, 2025, in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. The admit cards for the exam have already been released on the official website, psc.uk.gov.in. Candidates should note that the commission would not release separate admit cards for the exam. The candidates will have to carry the existing UKPSC RO/ARO prelims admit cards on the exam day. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned easy steps to download their call letters.

How to download UKPSC RO/ARO prelims admit card?

UKPSC RO/ARO prelims exam pattern

UKPSC RO/ARO prelims exam is an objective type exam with two papers. The papers will be on General Studies and General Hindi. The selection for the mains exam will be based on candidate's performance in the prelims exam.

The UKPSC RO/ARO prelims exam will be of 200 marks. There will be 140 questions in paper 1 and 60 questions in paper 2. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. For every wrong answer, a 1/3 mark will be deducted. For more details, visit the official website of UKPSC.