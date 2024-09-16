TPSC JE 2024 mains answer key released at tpsc.tripura.gov.in, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TPSC JE 2024 mains answer key released

TPSC JE 2024 mains answer key: The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the Junior Engineer mains exam 2024 answer key on its website. Candidates who appeared in the TPSC JE 2024 mains exam can download their provisional answer keys from the official website, tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

TPSC JE 2024 mains exam was conducted from July 25 to July 27, 2024, in multiple shifts. The provisional answer keys for the same have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates who are not satisfied with the TPSC JE 2024 mains provisional answer key can raise objections if any, through an offline mode by sending supporting documents to the Secretary, TPSC, Akhaura Road, Po.-Agartala, Pin-799001 within seven working days from the date of publication of the answer keys. Representations, not in the prescribed format and those received after 7(seven) working days from the date of publication of the provisional Answer Key will be summarily rejected. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download TPSC JE 2024 mains answer keys.

How to download TPSC JE 2024 mains answer key?

Visit the official website of TPSC, tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'answer key'

It will redirect you to a new link where you will have to select the link that reads, 'TPSC JE 2024 mains answer key'

TPSC JE 2024 mains answer key will appear on the screen

Download and save the TPSC JE 2024 mains answer key for future reference

Direct link to download TPSC JE 2024 mains answer key

What's next?

A panel of experts will review the representations received from the candidates. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of junior engineer positions in civil, mechanical, and electrical disciplines. Of these, 400 are allocated for male candidates, while 208 are reserved for female candidates.