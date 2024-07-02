TNTRB hall ticket 2024 out; Telangana secondary grade teachers recruitment exam on July 21

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TN TRB Secondary Grade Teacher Exam Hall Ticket 2024 out

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the admit cards for the secondary grade teachers recruitment exam 2024 today, July 2. All those who applied for the Telangana Teacher Recruitment 2024 exam can download their call letters from the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the Telangana secondary grade teachers recruitment exam 2024 will be conducted on July 21 at various exam centres. Candidates who applied for the said exam can download their hall tickets using their user ID and password. The hall tickets include the candidate's name, registration number, photo, signature, exam date, time, and venue.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,768 vacancies through this exam wherein 26,510 candidates have applied for this examination. The selection process involves three stages including a teacher eligibility test, written examination, and certificate verification.

How to download Telangana secondary grade teachers call letters?

Visit the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

Click on the 'hall ticket download'

Log in using ID, password and click on 'sign in'

Telangana secondary grade teachers' hall tickets will appear on the screen

Download and save Telangana secondary grade teachers' admit cards for future reference

Telangana secondary grade teachers' admit card download link

Telangana Secondary Grade Teachers Recruitment 2024 Exam Pattern

Telangana Secondary Grade Teachers Recruitment 2024 Exam comprises two parts including Part A and Part B. Part A is a Tamil Language eligibility test which will carry 50 marks. There will be objective-type questions consisting of 30 questions. The duration of the exam will be 30 minutes. Part B will be conducted for the main subject which will be objective type. Optical Mark Reader (OMR) Based Examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Each question carries one mark. Candidates can directly download their hall tickets by clicking on the above link.