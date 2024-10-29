TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: Big update, vacancies increased up to 9,491 - check details

Follow us on Image Source : TNPSC/PIXABAY TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: Vacancies increased

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has increased the number of vacancies for the Group 4 position. The latest announcement states that the total number of vacancies has risen to 9,491. Initially, the commission had announced 6,244 vacancies. This was followed by the addition of 480 vacancies on September 11, an increase of 2,208 vacancies on October 9, and another 559 vacancies on October 28, the day the results were announced.

Notably, TNPSC Group 4 results 2024 were announced on October 28. Candidates who took to the TNPSC Group 4 exam 2024 can download the results and the detailed vacancy breakdown on the official website of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 exam 2024 was conducted on June 9, at various exam centres across the state for Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Typist, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and Steno-Typist positions.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: How to download scorecards?

Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Navigate the 'TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024'

Enter your login credentials and submit

Check your results and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 OUT: Check direct link, expected cut off, more

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: Revised number of vacancies

Village Administrative Officer: 402 Posts

Forest Guard: 559 Posts

Forest Watcher: 645 Posts

Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth): 220 Posts

Forest Guard with Driving Licence: 176 Posts

Junior Assistant cum Typist: 43 Posts

Junior Assistant (Admin Staff): 17 Posts

Junior Assistant: 0

Steno Typist (Grade-III): 0

Executive Officer (Grade-IV): 30 Posts

What's next?

A written test, a typing test, and a driving test are all part of the selection process. The list of qualified applicants for onscreen appointments will be revealed based on their written exam scores and the appointment reservation policy. The candidates will be admitted for a physical certificate verification after verification.