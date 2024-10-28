TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 OUT: Check direct link, expected cut off, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 OUT

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Group 4 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Group 4 exam 2024 can download their scorecards by visiting the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

In order to download TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024, the candidates are required to use their credentials on the login page available on tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download scorecards.

TNPSC Group 4 exam 2024 was conducted in a single shift on June 9 wherein around 14 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test followed by the documentation. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,344 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant, Personal Assistant to Chairman, Typist and Steno-typist, Personal Clerk to Managing Director/General Manager, Private Secretary, Junior Executive, Receptionist cum Telephone Operator and others.

How to download TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024?

Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your registration number, password and other details

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 will appear on screen

Download and save TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 for future reference

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: Cut-off marks

The commission has not yet announced the pass marks and cut-off marks. According to the official statement, candidates must secure at least 90 marks in each category out of a total of 300 to be considered for the next phase of the exam. However, the TNPSC cut-off marks are influenced by the examination requirements and the candidate categories, along with various factors such as the exam's difficulty level and the number of shifts in which it is conducted.