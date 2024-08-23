Telangana TSPSC Group 2 exam to be conducted on THIS date! here's complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TSPSC Group 2 exam date

TSPSC Group 2 exam date 2024: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the exam dates for the group 2 recruitment exam 2024. Candidates can read the official notice on the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

According to the exam schedule, the TSPSC Group 2 exam will be conducted on December 15 and 16. The exam will be conducted in two shits. The first shift of the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5.30. The commission will release the TSPSC admit card 2024 seven days before the commencement of the exam on its website. candidates will be able to download TSPSC Group 2 admit card by following the easy steps given below.

How to download TSPSC Group 2 admit card?

Visit the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TSPSC Group 2 admit card' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

TSPSC Group 2 admit card will appear on the screen

Download TSPSC Group 2 admit card and save it for future reference

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 783 posts in various departments under Group 2 services. Candidates will be appointed based on their performance in the written exam. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the exam in the table below.