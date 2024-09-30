Telangana TS DSC Result 2024 announced at tgds.aptonline.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana TS DSC Result 2024 out

DSC Result 2024 Telangana: The Telangana State District Selection Committee (TS DSC) has announced the TS DSC Result 2024 today, September 30. Candidates who participated in the recruitment exam can download their scorecards using their roll number and date of birth on the login page. The link to the TS DSC Result 2024 can be accessed at the official website, tgdsc.aptonline.in.

The TS DSC 2024 results were announced by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The Chief Minister, along with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials from the education department at the State Secretariat, released the General Rank List.

TS DSC 2024 exam was conducted between July 18 and August 5 at various exam centres wherein about 2.45 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, of which, about 88,000 candidates, appeared for the secondary grade teacher posts. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their scorecards.

How to download Telangana TS DSC Result 2024?

Visit the official website of TS DSC, tgdsc. aptonline.in

Navigate the link to the 'TS DSC Results 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your hall ticket number and any other required credentials and click on 'Submit.'

TS DSC Result 2024 will appear on the screen along with the merit list

Download and save TS DSC Result 2024 for future reference

Direct link to check scorecards

This recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to the 11,062 teacher posts in various categories i.e., School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers, Physical Education Teachers and Special Education Teachers in Primary Level and Special Education Teachers in Upper Primary/Secondary Level in Government and Local Body Schools in the State through concerned District Selection Committee-2024. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written test and their ranking in the merit list. Once selected, candidates will undergo document verification, counselling, seat allotment, joining, training, and induction procedures. Candidates can check the document verification list below that is required at the time of joining.