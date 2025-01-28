Teacher Recruitment 2025: Over 10,000 vacancies to be filled in this state, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh government has recently released a notice regarding the teacher recruitment drive. According to the notice, a total of 10,758 vacancies are to be filled for the post of Secondary Teacher (Subject) Secondary Teacher Sports, Secondary Teacher of Music (Singing & Playing), Primary Teacher Sports Primary Teacher Music (Singing & Playing) and Primary Teacher Dance. The registration process for the above-mentioned posts is scheduled to start today, January 28 and will be continued till February 11.

Candidates have been advised to go through the official notification before submitting their application forms. No application will be entertained after the closure of the application window. Candidates can also check important details about this recruitment drive below such as the application process, important dates, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, and more.

Teacher Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Total number of posts - 10,758 vacancies

Post-wise vacancy break up

Secondary Teacher (Subject): 7,929 positions

Secondary Teacher Sports: 338 positions

Secondary Teacher of Music (Singing & Playing): 392 positions

Primary Teacher Sports: 1,377 positions

Primary Teacher Music (Singing & Playing): 452 positions

Primary Teacher Dance: 270 positions

Educational Qualification

Secondary Teacher (Subject): Candidates holding a bachelor's degree and 2 year diploma in Elementary education or a bachelor's degree, and 1 year B.Ed. are eligible to apply.

Candidates holding a bachelor's degree and 2 year diploma in Elementary education or a bachelor's degree, and 1 year B.Ed. are eligible to apply. Secondary Teacher Sports: Candidates who have completed graduation in Physical Education (B.P.Ed/B.P.E) or an equivalent qualification with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply.

Candidates who have completed graduation in Physical Education (B.P.Ed/B.P.E) or an equivalent qualification with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply. Secondary Teacher of Music (Singing & Playing): Candidate should have a B.Mus/M.Mus degree.

Candidate should have a B.Mus/M.Mus degree. Primary Teacher Sports: Higher Secondary and a Diploma in Physical Education.

Higher Secondary and a Diploma in Physical Education. Primary Teacher Music (Singing & Playing): Higher Secondary and a Diploma in Music/Dance.

Higher Secondary and a Diploma in Music/Dance. Primary Teacher Dance: Higher Secondary and a Diploma in Dance.

Age Limit

The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 40 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

After this, candidates will have to click on the relevant link on the homepage.

After this, the candidates will have to register themselves.

After completing the registration process, candidates will have to proceed with their application.

Fill out the application form carefully

On successful submission, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

According to the information, the examination for this recruitment will start on March 20. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 11 am. At the same time, the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

