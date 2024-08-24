Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2024 for 80 Junior Court Attendant posts, 10th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2024

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2024: The Supreme Court of India has started the online registration procedure for the Junior Court Attendant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, sci.gov.in.

A total of 80 posts of Junior Court Attendant will be filled through this recruitment procedure. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test, practical trade skill test and interview. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for further recruitment procedures. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have passed the 10th exam from a recognized board. They should have a minimum of one year of diploma in cooking/culinary arts from a recognized Institute.

Experience: Three years of cooking experience in a prestigious Hotel/Restaurant/Government department/Undertaking etc

Age Limit- Candidates should not be below 18 years and 27 years of age. There will be an age relaxation for SC/ ST/ OBC/

Physically Challenged/ Ex-Servicemen/ Widow/ Divorcee Women/Judicially separated Women.

Salary: Level 3 of Pay Matrix with Basic Pay of Rs. 21700/- plus usual allowances as admissible under the rules. The approximate Gross salary as per existing rate of allowances including HRA - Rs. 46210 /- per month.

Exam Pattern

The written exam will be objective type which will cover General Knowledge and cooking subjects. The duration of the written test is 1 ½ hours (90 minutes). There will be no

negative marking. The Written Test will be conducted at 17 Test Centres in 16 states.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before September 12.

Application Fee