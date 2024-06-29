SSC Result 2024 out for Junior Secretariat, Assistant, LDC grade, and other posts, link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC Result 2024 released for various posts

SSC Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the declared results for recruitment to the post of the Junior Secretariat Assistant, Lower Division Clerk (LSC) grade paper 2 exams 2023 and 2024. Candidates who appeared in the SSC Recruitment 2024 exam can download the result from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. As per the results, a total of 1,037 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment, including 509 candidates from the 2023 exam and 528 candidates from the 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results using their roll number and date of birth on the login page. The easy steps to download SSC Result 2024 are given below.

Along with the results, the commission has released the SSC Junior Secretariat Assistant, LDC grade final answer keys and question papers on its website. Candidates can download their final answer keys and evaluate their marks. The selection process consists of two parts: Part 1- Written exam, and Paper 2- Computer Based Exam, and evaluation of service records. Only those who qualify in the computer-based exam (paper 2 and 1) would be considered for evaluation of paper 1. The list of the shortlisted candidates and category-wise cut-off marks of the candidates have been uploaded on the official website.

How to download SSC Junior Secretariat and other posts results 2024?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Click on the 'results'

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Junior Secretariat Assistant/Lower Divisional Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination , 2023 : List of candidates (List -1)'

A list of shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen

SSC Junior Secretariat and other posts results 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC Junior Secretariat and other posts results 2024 for future reference

When will marksheets be out?