SSC MTS Result 2024 likely to be released anytime, here's when and where to download

SSC MTS Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) & Havaldar exam results. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results will be able to download SSC MTS Tier 1 results 2024 from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

According to media reports, the SSC MTS 2024 results are expected to be released anytime. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of results. Once out, the SSC MTS 2024 results link will be available on the official website. The candidates will have to use their roll number, registration number, and date of birth on the login to download their scorecards.

Along with the release of SSC MTS 2024 results, it is expected that the commission will release SSC MTS cut-off marks. Once out, it will appear on the official website.

How to download SSC MTS Result 2024?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'SSC MTS Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a login window

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

SSC MTS Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC MTS Result 2024 for future reference

The commission conducted MTS and Havaldar exam on September 30, October 1, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 and November 11, 13, 14, 2024. The SSC MTS provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer keys by December 2, 2024.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar. The candidates will be shortlisted for performance in the selection process. For the post of MTS, the candidates will have to appear for a Computer Based Examination (CBE) and for the post of Havaldar, there will be a CBE and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).