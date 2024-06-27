SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Notification to be out today at ssc.gov.in- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC MTS Recruitment 2024 Notification today, June 27

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) examination 2024 notification. As per the calendar, SSC MTS 2024 notification will be released today, June 27. All those who are eagerly waiting for the notification will be able to submit their online application forms at the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in from today onwards, as per the schedule.

To be eligible for the SSC MTS 2024, the candidates should have passed the 10th exam. To apply for the havildar post, the candidate should be between the age group of 18 and 27 years, and for multi-tasking staff post, the age of the candidates should be between 18 and 25 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms. Once the notification is out, the candidates will be able to check the details of the recruitment which include registration dates, application procedure, exam date, pattern, and other relevant information. Last year, the commission issued a total of 1,558 vacancies out of which 1,198 were for MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) and 360 Havaldar vacancies in CBIC and CBN.

SSC MTS 2024 is a national-level exam conducted to shortlist candidates for Multi Tasking Staff and Havildar Posts in various government ministries, departments, and offices. The selection of the candidates is based on their performance in the written exam, physical efficiency test (for Havildar post), and document verification. Those who clear all stages of the recruitment procedure will get recruited and paid Rs. 18,000 to 22,000 per month.

Who can appear for SSC MTS 2024 exam?

All 10th-pass holders can apply for this examination as it offers a stable career, work-life balance, and attractive benefits such as health insurance, provident fund contributions, travel allowances, and more. To appear in this exam, one should meet all the eligibility requirements such as age limit, qualifications etc.