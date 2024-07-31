SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Last date today to register for 8,326 vacancies - how to apply, fee and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC MTS Recruitment 2024 registration deadline ends today, July 31.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to close the registration window for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 2024 exam. All those who have not yet registered for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) Examination 2024 can do so at the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application is August 1. After the completion of the registration process, the commission will open the application form correction window from August 16 to 17.

A total of 8,326 vacancies for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar in various Ministries/Departments/Offices of the Government of India will be recruited. Candidates are advised to check educational qualifications, age limit, selection criteria, and other details.

SSC MTS 2024 Vacancies

MTS: 4,887 Posts

Havaldar in CBIC and CBN: 3,439 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Age Limit

MTS: 18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.1999 and not later than 01.08.2006)

18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.1999 and not later than 01.08.2006) Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, Department of Revenue and a few posts of MTS in various departments: 18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.1997 and not later than 01.08.2006)

Pay Scale - Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for the post of MTS, and for the post of Havaldar, the examination will consist of CBE and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

How to apply?