SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2024: Application status out for ER and KKR, direct link here

SSC MTS admit card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar 2024 recruitment exam. All those who applied for SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2024 exam within the Eastern Region and Karnataka Kerala Region can check their application status on the respective official website.

It should be noted that those whose application form is accepted can appear for the exam. Candidates can check their application status using their registration and roll number on the login page. The application status for the remaining regions will be released in due course.

Exam Date and admit card dates

SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted between September 30 and November 14 at various exam centres across the country. The admit cards for the candidates whose SSC MTS, Havaldar application is accepted will be uploaded on the respective regional website of SSC. It is expected that the SSC MTS admit cards 2024 will be released on September 26. Candidates are advised to keep tracking on the official website for more updates.

9,593 vacancies will be filled

A total of 9,593 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment procedure of which, 6,144 vacancies are for the Multi Tasking Staff Posts, and 3,439 vacancies are for Havaldar posts. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test.

How to check SSC MTS, Havaldar application status?

Visit the respective regional website of SSC

Navigate the link to the 'Know Your Status of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024' and click on it

A new window will appear on the screen

Enter your roll number, registration id and other details on the login

The application status will appear on the screen

Direct link to check SSC ER MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2024 Application Status

Direct link to check SSC KKR MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2024 application status