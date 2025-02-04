SSC JE final result 2024 released, 1,701 candidates qualified for document verification -direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC JE final result 2024 released

SSC JE final result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) exam 2024. Candidates who appeared in the SSC JE 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the results, 1,701 candidates qualified for document verification. The SSC JE Final result 2025 has been declared in PDF format, which includes details such as roll number, name, father's name, mother's name, category, post, selected, category and rank.

Along with the SSC JE Final results, the commission has released a category-wise break-up of candidates shortlisted for the post of Junior Engineer along with the total marks. Candidates can download SSC JE final result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SSC JE final result 2024?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'SSC JE final result 2024'

It will redirect you a PDF containing the roll number of selected candidates

Press Cntrl+F and search your roll number

Save the PDF for future reference

SSC JE final result 2024: Minimum qualifying marks

The minimum marks in Paper-I and Paper-II of the Examination are as follows:

30% (Paper-I- 60, Paper-II- 90) for UR

25% (Paper-I- 50 Paper-II- 75) for OBC/EWS

20% (Paper-I- 40, Paper-II- 60) for all other categories

''If a candidate scoring more than the cut-off marks in the final result of the Examination is not shortlisted due to any reason, he/she must represent the Regional Office concerned of the Commission within one month from the declaration of the final result'', reads the official notification.

When will document verification process be conducted?

The commission has not shared any specific date for the document process. The candidates will be communicated about the ssc je document verification dates in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for latest updates.

The official notice reads, ''Document Verification (DV) will be conducted by the User Departments/ Organizations/Offices after the declaration of the final result. Post declaration of the final result of the Examination, further process of Document Verification and appointment formalities will be undertaken by the allocated User Department/ Organizations/Offices of the shortlisted candidates. If a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the allocated User Department Department/Organizations/Offices concerned within a period of six months from the declaration of the inal result, he/she must communicate immediately thereafter with the User Department/Organizations/Offices concerned. Further, the Commission will not, in any circumstances, entertain any correspondence regarding Document Verification/ appointment formalities from the shortlisted candidates.