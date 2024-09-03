SSC JE 2024 paper 2 exam dates out; check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC JE 2024 paper 2 exam dates out

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Junior Engineer Exam 2024 paper 2 dates. As per the official notice, the paper 2 exam of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) will be conducted on November 6. Candidates can check the notice on the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

The official notice reads, 'The commission has decided to conduct paper 2 of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Exam 2024 on the 6th of November 2024.

SSC JE Paper 1 results 2024 were announced on August 20. The commission conducted the SSC JE Paper 1 exam from June 5 to 7. All those who have qualified for paper 1 are now eligible to appear in paper 2. The commission will soon release more details about Paper 2 on its website, including the admit card schedule, exam schedule and others.

How to download SSC JE 2024 paper 2 admit cards?

Once the admit cards are released, candidates can easily download the SSC JE 2024 paper 2 admit cards by following the simple steps provided below.

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC JE 2024 paper 2 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your registration number, date of birth and other details

SSC JE 2024 paper 2 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC JE paper 2 admit card for future reference

The SSC JE Paper 2 will be worth 300 marks and will last for two hours. It will be conducted in a computer-based format and will primarily cover General Engineering in the selected subject. The exam will consist of a total of 100 questions, and candidates will have two hours to complete it.