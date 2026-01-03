SSC Grade C and D final answer key 2025 out at ssc.gov.in; how to download SSC Grade C and D final answer key 2025: The candidates can check and download the SSC Grade C and D final answer key on the official website- ssc.gov.in. The result was earlier announced on November 28.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment exams 2025. The candidates can check and download the SSC Grade C and D final answer key on the official website- ssc.gov.in. The SSC Grade C and D Computer-Based Exam (CBT) was held from August 6 to 11, 2025.

The candidates can check and download SSC Grade C and D final answer key 2025 on the official website- ssc.gov.in. To download SSC Grade C and D final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on final answer key PDF link. Enter login credentials- Registration Number and Password. SSC Grade C and D final answer key PDF will be available for download, save SSC Grade C and D final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC Grade C and D final answer key 2025 PDF link

Use Registration Number and Password as the required login credentials

SSC Grade C and D final answer key PDF will be available for download

Save SSC Grade C and D final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The SSC Grade C and D final answer key 2025 will be available for download till January 17. Further, marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates have also been made available on the Commission’s website i.e.

ssc.gov.in from January 2 to 17 which can be accessed by the candidates by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the commission, SSC notification mentioned.

SSC Grade C and D result was earlier announced on November 28, the candidates can check the result on the official website- ssc.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. To download SSC Grade C and D scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC Grade C and D scorecard PDF link. Use registration number and password as the login credentials. SSC Grade C and D scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SSC Grade C and D scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on SSC Grade C and D exam 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.