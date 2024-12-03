SSC GD Constable Result 2024 date: Check latest updates on constable exam merit list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC GD Constable Result 2024 soon

SSC GD Constable Result 2024 date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the SSC GD Constable 2024 final result. According to media reports, the results are likely to be declared anytime on the official website. However, the officials have not yet made any announcement regarding the release of SSC GD final merit list 2024. Candidates have been advised to keep track of the official website of SSC for the latest updates.

The final SSC GD result 2024 PDF will comprise the details like final cut-off marks, the final merit list of shortlisted candidates for appointment and the process to download the GD Constable scorecard or marks. Candidates can download their results by following the step-by-step process below.

SSC GD Constable Result 2024: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Navigate the 'Result' section

Step 3: Click on GD constable Tab

Step 4: Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC GD Constable Result 2024'

Step 5: A write up, and a list of shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save SSC GD Constable Result 2024 for future reference

SSC GD Qualifying Cut Off 2024

The SSC GD qualifying cut-off marks 2024 are as follows:

General: 30 per cent

Other Backward Class (OBC)/ EWS: 25 per cent

Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ PwD: 20 per cent

46,617 Vacancies to be filled

The commission's recruitment initiative targets the hiring of 46,617 individuals. This includes 13,632 positions in the CISF, 12,076 in the BSF, 9,410 in the CRPF, 6,287 in the ITBP, 2,990 in the Assam Rifles, 1,926 in the SSB, and 296 in the SSF. There are 2,231 positions available for women and 17,365 for men. Additionally, there are seats reserved: 6,032 for SC, 4,318 for ST, 8,712 for OBC, and 5,040 for EWS for men. For women, the opportunities include 764 positions for SC candidates, 476 for ST candidates, 1,087 for OBC candidates, and 592 EWS for the unspecified category.