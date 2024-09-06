SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration begins at ssc.gov.in, apply online for over 39,000 vacancies

Follow us on Image Source : SSC SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration open

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination-2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at the official website, ssc.gov.in.

As per the recent announcement, more than 39,000 vacancies will be filled through the SSC GD Constable exam 2025. Candidates should note that the number of vacancies is tentative. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated through the Commission's website. Candidates interested in applying for the above-said exam are advised to go through the overall notification before submitting their application forms.

Important dates:

Online application dates: September 5 to October 14

Last date for making online fee payments: October 15

Edit Window: November 5 to 7

Tentative exam schedule: January-February 2025

Vacancy Details

BSF - 15,654 Posts

CISF - 7,145 Posts

CRPF - 11,541 Posts

SSB - 819 Posts

ITBP - 3,017 Posts

AR - 1,248 Posts

SSF - 35 Posts

NCB - 22 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidates must have passed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board.

Physical Standards: Should have desired physical standards for height, weight, chest expansion, and running.

Age Limit—The candidate must be 18-23 years old as of 01-01-2025 (i.e., candidates born not before 02-01-2002 and not later than 01-01-2007).

Selection Criteria

The selection procedure involves a computer-based exam, physical efficiency test/physical standard test, and Detailed Medical Exam (DME)/ Document Verification (DV). Those who qualify in the first stage of the selection procedure will be called for another selection stage.

Pay Scale: The appointed candidates for GD constable posts will get a salary in Pay Level-3 (Rs 21,700-69,100) and for sepoy, they will get a salary in Pay Level 1 (Rs 18,000 to 56,900).

How to apply?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

Generate one-time registration

Once it is generated, you will be able to apply for all the Examination.

Now, click on 'apply'

It will redirect you to new page

proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee