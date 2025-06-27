SSC GD Constable 2025 final answer Keys released: Here are easy steps to download SSC GD Constable 2025 final answer keys have been released. Candidates who appeared for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025, can download their answer keys by visiting the official w

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the SSC GD 2025 exam can download the final answer keys along with their scorecards by visiting the official website - ssc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the SSC GD 2025 exam from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The results were uploaded on June 17, 2025. Now, the commission has uploaded the final answer keys along with Question Paper(s) cum Response Sheet(s) of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 on the website of the Commission on 26.06.2025. Candidates can download the final answer keys by following the easy steps given below. The facility to download the scorecards will remain available till July 10.

SSC GD Constable 2025 final answer Keys: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in.

Click on 'answer keys'.

Now, click on the link that reads, 'Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) cum Response Sheet(s) and Marks of Computer Based Examination'.

It will take you to a PDF.

Read all instructions, and click on the link given in the PDF.

A window will appear on the screen.

Enter your roll number and password.

Click on 'submit'.

SSC GD Constable 2025 final answer keys will appear on screen.

Check and download the document for future reference.

SSC GD Constable 2025 final answer Keys direct link

This recruitment drive was done to recruit 39,481 posts in CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. Candidates who qualified the written test will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). For more details, visit the official website.