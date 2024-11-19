SSC exam dates announced for CGL tier 2 exam 2024, GD constable 2025 - check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC exam dates announced for CGL tier 2 exam 2024, GD constable 2025

SSC exam 2024 dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for the combined graduate level (CGL) tier 2 exam 2024 and General Duty (GD) constable 2025. Candidates who are preparing for the SSC 2024-25 exams can download the exam schedule from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the exam schedule, the SSC CGL tier 2 exam will be conducted on January 18, 19, 20, 2025 and GD constable exam 2025 on February, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, and 25 at various exam centres across the country.

Apart from this, the commission has released the exam dates for the Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2023 to 2024 Skill Test. According to the schedule, the skill test exam will be conducted on December 6.

When will SSC exam 2024 admit cards be released?

The commission will release SSC GD constable admit card 2024, and SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card 2024 before 15 days of the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of SSC for latest updates.

Nearly 57, 208 vacancies will be filled through CGL and GD constable exams. out of the total, 17,727 vacancies will be recruited in various group B and C posts through the SSC CGL recruitment 2024 exam, and 39,481 vacancies for Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the written test, PET/PST, medical test and document verification. Those who qualify for the first stage of the exam will be called for further recruitment process. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.