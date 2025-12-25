SSC CPO SI answer key 2025 out at ssc.gov.in; know how to raise objections SSC CPO SI answer key 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the SSC CPO SI Paper One exam can check and download the answer key on the official portal- ssc.gov.in. Know how to raise objections on SSC CPO SI answer key.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Sub Inspector recruitment exam in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 (Paper I). The candidates who had appeared for the SSC CPO SI Paper One exam can check and download the answer key on the official portal- ssc.gov.in. SSC CPO Paper One exam was held from December 9 to 12.

The candidates can check and download SSC CPO SI answer key 2025 on the official website- ssc.gov.in. To download SSC CPO SI answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC CPO SI answer key 2025 PDF link. SSC CPO SI answer key 2025 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save SSC CPO SI answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on SSC CPO SI answer key 2025 at ssc.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on SSC CPO SI answer key 2025. To raise objections on SSC CPO SI answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC CPO SI answer key 2025 objection window link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections and submit answers, supporting document PDF. Pay SSC CPO SI answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save SSC CPO SI answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections received on SSC CPO SI answer key 2025, SSC CPO final answer key and result will be released.

For details on SSC CPO SI exam 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.