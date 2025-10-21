SSC CPO final result 2024 out at ssc.gov.in; over 5000 candidates get selected for Sub-Inspector posts SSC CPO final result 2024: The candidates who had appeared for the SSC CPO recruitment exam 2024 can check the result on the official website- ssc.gov.in. A total of 5,296 candidates selected for the Sub-Inspector posts (Male - 4841 and Female- 455).

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result for the Sub-Inspector posts in Delhi Police and CAPF. The candidates who had appeared for the SSC CPO recruitment exam 2024 can check the result on the official website- ssc.gov.in. A total of 5,296 candidates selected for the Sub-Inspector posts (Male - 4841 and Female- 455).

A total of 22,246 candidates earlier qualified for the Document Verification (DV) / Medical Examination (DME/RME) round held from September 15 to 27, out of which, 5,296 candidates finally got selected for the Sub-Inspector posts in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces.

The candidates who had appeared for the SSC CPO recruitment exam 2024 can check the result on the official website- ssc.gov.in.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF merit list 2024 PDF: Steps to download at ssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC Delhi Police, CAPF merit list 2024 PDF link

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF merit list 2024 PDF will be available for download

Save SSC Delhi Police, CAPF merit list 2024 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF cut-off marks

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI cut-off marks has also been released post-wise. To check SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI cut-off marks, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on cut-off marks PDF link. SSC Delhi Police, CAPF cut-off marks PDF will be available for download on the screen, save SSC Delhi Police, CAPF cut-off marks PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF cut-off marks for male candidates

For the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, the cut-off marks for male candidates vary between 353.65 and 269.95, SI in BSF- 307.99 to 80.318, SI in CISF- 324.58 to 154.15.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF cut-off marks for female candidates

For the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, the cut-off marks for female candidates vary between 344.65 to 304.75, SI in BSF- 317.80- 275.52, SI in CISF- 328.55- 283.08, SI in CRPF- 317.86- 277.14.

For details on SSC CPO final recruitment exam result 2024, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.