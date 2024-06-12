SSC CHSL 2024 admit cards soon: Check expected date, exam details, and instructions

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK SSC CHSL 2024 admit cards soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the admit card of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) soon. The candidates will be able to download it once released, from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination to recruit candidates to fill the 3,712 vacancies in various posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) from July 1 to 11, in a computer-based test. It is expected that the admit cards will be released in the third or fourth week of this month. However, there is no official update on the same. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates on the release of the admit card. Once the admit cards are released, candidates can follow the mentioned procedure of downloading the SSC CHSL 2024 admit card is also given below..

SSC CHSL 2024: Details mentioned on the admit card

Candidates are advised to check all the mentioned details carefully before downloading the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the examination conducting authority for rectification.

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Gender

Roll number

Category

Photograph

Signature

Exam date

Exam time

Reporting time

Exam centre

Guidelines and instructions

SSC CHSL 2024: Steps to download the admit card

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to download their admit cards:-

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in. Click on the tab 'Admit Card'. A login window will open. Enter the login credentials- registration ID, roll number, and date of birth. Click on 'Submit'. The SSC CHSL admit card will be displayed on the screen. Save and download it for future reference.

SSC CHSL 2024: Exam day guidelines