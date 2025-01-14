SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card 2024 to be out today: When and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card 2024 today, January 14.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 2 exam admit cards today, January 14. All those who have qualified for the Tier 1 2024 exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card 2024 download link can be accessed at ssc.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, SSC CGL Tier 2 exams are scheduled to take place from January 18 to 20, with paper 1 and paper 2 being conducted on separate days and shifts. The city intimation slips for the tier 2 exam have already been released on the official website. Candidates who have not yet downloaded these slips can do so by visiting the official website and preparing for the exam accordingly.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Provide credentials such as roll number, date of birth and other details

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 for future reference

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam pattern

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be conducted in two phases - paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 is a compulsory exam for all posts while paper 2 is only for those candidates who apply for the posts of Junior Statistical. The duration of paper 1 will be 2 hours 30 minutes, while for paper 2, it will be two hours.

The exam will be of objective type, multiple choice questions, except for module 2 of section 3 of paper 1. The question paper will be set both in English and Hindi except for the English language and comprehension module in section 2 of paper 1. There will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong paper in sections 1, 2, and module of section 3 of paper 1 and 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in paper 2.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 17,727 vacancies for the post of Group B and C across various ministries, departments, and organisations under the government of India. For more details, visit the official website of SSC.