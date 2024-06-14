SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Notification expected soon, here's eligibility, how to apply, more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF soon

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the notification for the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications online at the official website - ssc.gov.in in due course of time.

Earlier, the commission postponed the registration process which was scheduled to be conducted on June 11 due to an unknown reason. The last date to fill out the application form was scheduled for July 10. Before filling out the SSC CGL 2024 application form, candidates are advised to check the requirements of the recruitment process. Once the notification is released, the candidates will be able to check important dates, exam dates, and other information on the notification PDF.

The registration procedure includes various steps including filling in the information, uploading required documents, and paying the application fees. After the completion of the application procedure, the candidates will get a chance to make changes to their application forms, if required. The dates of the procedure will be intimated in due course. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, and other details here.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a minimum graduation degree from a recognized university with 60 per cent marks. The candidates will be able to check post-wise educational qualifications, once the notification is released.

Age Limit - Candidates between the age group of 18 and 32 years can submit their application forms. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written exam (Stage 1 and Stage 2). Those who qualify in the stage 1 exam will be called for stage 2 exam. Those who will qualify in stage 2 will be called for further recruitment procedures.

How to apply?