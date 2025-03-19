SSC CGL 2024 tier 2 final answer key out amid transparency concerns, direct download link here SSC CGL 2024 tier 2 final answer key has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can download SSC CGL 2024 exam answer keys by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

To download the SSC CGL 2024 tier 2 final answer keys, the candidates are required to login using their registered ID and password. As per the official announcement, the SSC CGL Tier 2 final answer key will remain available for download by April 17, 2025 at 6 PM. Candidates are advised to download their answer keys as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the login page.

How to download SSC CGL 2024 tier 2 final answer key?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'SSC CGL 2024 tier 2 final answer key'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your details on the login and submit.

SSC CGL 2024 tier 2 final answer key along with response sheet, and marks will appear on the screen.

Download SSC CGL 2024 tier 2 final answer key and save it for future reference.

The release of SSC CGL 2024 tier 2 final answer key follows the declaration of final results on March 12. In the tier 2 exam, a total of 18,174 candidates qualified. However, the results sparked controversy among candidates with allegations of discrepancies in the normalization procedure.

Transparency was questioned when several candidates indicated that individuals with lower initial scores exhibited significant score improvements after normalization. The commission clarified that the normalization process is a widely used statistical method designed to ensure fairness. Since the SSC CGL exam is conducted across multiple shifts, normalization upholds equitable assessment standards by considering differences in question difficulty between sessions.

The final answer key is now accessible for candidates wishing to review their performance for deeper understanding. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official SSC website for further information and updates.

