SEBI Grade A recruitment 2025 notification out; vacancies, registration process, application fee - details

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the recruitment notification for the Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts. The recruitment drive will be held for 110 vacancies across streams- General, Legal, IT, Research, Official Language, and Engineering (Electrical & Civil). The SEBI Grade A registration will begin on October 30, the candidates can apply on the official website- www.sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Stream-wise educational qualifications

General: The candidates need to possess Master’s degree or PG diploma in any discipline, Bachelor's degree in Law/ Engineering, CA, CS accountant.

Legal: Bachelor's degree in Law required to be eligible for apply.

IT: Bachelor's degree in Engineering (Computer Science/ IT), equivalent

Research: The candidates need to possess PG degree in Statistics, Economics, Commerce, or Business Administration.

For details on stream-wise educational qualifications, please visit the official website- www.sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: How to apply at sebi.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for SEBI Grade A posts. To apply, candidates need to visit the official website- sebi.gov.in and click on SEBI Grade A post-wise application link. Enter details in the application form and upload documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save SEBI Grade A application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - sebi.gov.in

Click on SEBI Grade A registration link

Fill SEBI Grade A application form with details and upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save SEBI Grade A application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Application fee

The application fee for the general, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs 1000 with 18 per cent GST. While for reserved categories- SC/ST/PwBD candidates is Rs 100 with 18 per cent GST.

Selection criteria

The SEBI Grade A recruitment exam will consist of Phase one online exam, two online exam followed by interview.

For details on SEBI Grade A recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- sebi.gov.in.