SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 Notification Released: Check eligibility, how to apply, fee and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 Notification OUT

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 Notification: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Finance Officers, Middle Management Grade - Scale II under specialist cadre officer on a regular basis against the advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2024-25/5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts before June 27.

This recruitment aims to fill 150 posts for Trade Finance Officers (MMGS II). The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidates' performance in the interview. The bank will form a committee to decide the shortlisting parameters, and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates will be called for interviews. Check vacancy breakup, educational qualification, how to apply, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Total number of posts: 150

SC: 25

ST: 11

OBC: 38

EWS: 15

UR: 61

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

To apply for the above-mentioned posts, the candidate should be a graduate of government-recognized universities and institutions with certificates in Forex by the IIBF. Candidates with a Certificate for Documentary Credit Specialists (CDCS) certification Certificate in Trade Finance or Certificate in International Banking will be preferred. Candidates with two years experience in the relevant trade will be considered.

Age Limit - 23 to 32 years

Pay Scale: Rs (48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810)

How to apply?

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Recruitment of specialist cadre officer on regular basis - Trade Finance Offier (MMGS- II) Advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2024-25/5.

It will redirect you to a window where you will find a registration tab

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee