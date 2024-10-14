SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Notification for probationary officers soon - check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Notification soon

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the recruitment notification for Probationary Officers (PO) vacancies in different branches. Candidates preparing to appear in the SBI PO 2024 exam will be able to register themselves at the official web portal, once the registration is started.

In the past two years, the notification for Probationary Officers was released in the month of September, and the registration procedure started a day after the release of the notification. So, for this year, it is anticipated that the SBI PO Recruitment 2024 notification will be out anytime. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the notification from the bank officials. In 2022, a total of 1,673 vacancies were available for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officers, and there were 2,000 vacancies in 2023.

SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Notification will contain the details of registration dates, exam dates, eligibility, how to apply, selection criteria and others. The candidates are advised to check the official website for more details. The below-mentioned details are based on the previous year's notifications. If there will be any change, the candidates will be informed in due course of time.

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: How to check notification?

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in/web/careers

Navigate the link to the 'SBI PO Recruitment 2024 notification'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the details about the recruitment process

Check details and save the details for future reference

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The minimum eligibility for SBI PO Recruitment 2024 is a bachelor's degree in any discipline. Those who are in the final year of their degree examinations will also be eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

Candidates between the age group of 21 and 30 years will be eligible to apply.There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the following stages.

1. Preliminary Examination

2. Main Examination

3. GD/Interview