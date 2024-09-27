RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam to be conducted on THESE dates, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam date out

RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam dates for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024. Candidates who applied for the exam can check the complete exam schedule on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notice, RSMSSB CET 2024 12th-level exam will be conducted on October 22, 23, and 24, in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The duration of the exam will be three hours.

RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam pattern

RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam will have 150 questions carrying 300 marks. There will be five sections – A, B, C, D and E for each question and there will be only one correct answer. If a candidate is not attempting the question, they have to select option E on the OMR sheet.

How to download RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam time table?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Navigate the link to the RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam time table

It will redirect you to a new page

A PDF will open containing the exam dates and time

Download and save RSMSSB CET 2024 12th level exam time table for future reference

As of now, the registration procedure for RSMSSB CET 2024 12th-level exam is underway. Candidates can submit their applications on or before October 1. To complete the online applications, the candidates are required to complete the one-time registration (OTR) process before submitting their examination forms. Existing candidates can use their OTR details to log in and fill out the application form.

Registration Fee

Candidates from General Category and Creamy Layer Category Other Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class category have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 600/- and the reserved category candidates (non-creamy layer category of Other Backward Class/Most Backward Class and Economically Weaker Section/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of Rajasthan and disabled candidates) will have to pay Rs. 400/-.