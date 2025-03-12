RRB Technician Grade 1 result 2025 declared, check zone-wise scorecard PDFs RRB Technician Grade 1 result 2025 has been declared by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates who appeared in the RRB Technician Grade 1 exam 2025 can download their results from the official website.

RRB technician grade 1 results 2025 are available in PDF format, which includes roll numbers of qualified candidates. Candidates can download RRB Technician Grade 1 result 2025 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download RRB Technician Grade 1 result 2025?

Visit the official website of RRB

Navigate the link to the 'RRB Technician Grade 1 result 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide details on the login.

RRB Technician Grade 1 result 2025 will appear on screen.

Download and save RRB Technician Grade 1 result 2025 for future reference.

RRB Technician Grade 1 result 2025: Details on scorecards

Candidates can check the following details on RRB Technician Grade 1 scorecard.

Registration number

Roll number of candidate

Name of candidate

Date of birth

Nam of the RRB for which candidate applied

CBT 1 exam date

Total number of questions

Total number of Questions Attempted

Total valid questions

Number of questions cancelled/ignored

Number of questions answered correctly

Number of questions answered incorrectly

Raw marks

Pro-rated raw marks out of 100

Normalised marks

Percentile

The total number of candidates who appeared in the shift Shortlisted for document verification (Yes/No)

Candidates can download RRB Technician Grade 1 result 2025 directly by clicking on provided links.

Download RRB Technician Grade 1 result 2025 zone-wise

Ahmedabad

Ajmer

Allahabad

Bangalore

Bhopal

Bhubaneshwar

Chandigarh

Chennai

Gorakhpur

Guwahati

Jammu

Kolkata

Malda

Mumbai

Muzaffarpur

Patna

Ranchi

Secunderabad

Siliguri

Trivandrum

What's next?

RRB conducted the CBT exam from December 19 to 20 for the post of technician at various exam centres. All those who have been shortlisted are eligible to appear for the document verification and medical examination. The document verification will be held at the place, indicated in the e-call letter for DV. After scheduling the candidates for DV, they will be sent an Email/SMS/Website to download their E-Call letter with details of date and reporting time along with

the instructions for Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Candidates may note that after completion of DV, they will be sent for Medical Examination at the nominated Railway Hospitals located in the jurisdiction of RRBs on the next day of DV. This will also involve travel from RRB to the city of Railway Hospital. Accordingly, candidates have to come prepared for DV & Medical Examination for more than 3 to 4 days.

For Medical Examination, candidates are advised that after completion of DV, medical examination will be carried out by Railway Hospital/Health Unit. Candidates have to pay the prescribed medical fee of Rs. 24/- only. There are no other charges

to be paid to the Hospitals/Health Unit for the medical examination. In rare cases, where the investigation like CT scan, Ultra Sound, tests to rule out refractive eye surgery etc., have to be carried out for which necessary facility is not available in the

Railway Hospital/Health Unit, then for such investigation, candidates may have to make the requisite payment to the concerned

laboratory/hospital.

The shortlisted candidates for DV should produce original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies in A4 size as detailed in CEN & e-call letters. Further these candidates should upload the scanned copies (In true colour) of photo &

signature before their DV through the portal- https://oirms-ir.gov.in/rrbdv. Certificates produced during the DV should be in prescribed format and either in English or Hindi. Further, no additional time will be given to the candidates for not producing their original certificates on the date of DV. Candidates absent during the DV and/or medical examination will forfeit their candidature.