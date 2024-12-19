RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 released for December 23 exam, check direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 released for December 23 exam

RRB Technician Admit Card 2024: The Railway recruitment board has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of technician against the advertisement number CEN 02/2024. The board is conducting the recruitment exam on December 19, December 20, December 23, December 24, December 26, December 27, December 28, December 29 & December 30. Now, the board has released the admit card for the exam scheduled for December 26. The admit cards for other exams will be released four days prior to the exam. The official notice reads, ''downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK.''

In order to download the RRB Technician admit card 2024, the candidates are required to use their credentials on the login page such as registration number, date of birth, and captcha. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their call letters.

How to download RRB Technician Admit Card 2024?

Visit the official website of RRBs

Navigate the link to the ' RRB Technician admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your registration number, date of birth and other details

RRB Technician admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save RRB Technician admit card for future reference

Documents required

Candidates appearing in the exam are required to carry the following documents while appearing for the exam.

Aadhaar Card

Voter Card

Driving License

PAN card

Passport

Identity Card issued by the employer if candidates are a government employee, School /College/University Photo ID card etc.

One photograph

Direct link to download RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 Grade 1

Direct link to download RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 Grade 3

Things to be noted

Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center before entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. Candidates are once again advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry at the examination centre.