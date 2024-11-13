RRB Technician 2024 application status released - how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB Technician 2024 application status released

RRB Technician 2024 application status: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have updated the application status for the Technician Grade 1 recruitment 2024 exam on its websites. Candidates can now check their application status by visiting the respective official website of RRB.

The board has given specific reasons for not considering applications. As per the official notice, the acceptance of the applications is provisional. Accepted candidates' eligibility remains subject to further verification, and their applications may be cancelled at any point if any inconsistencies, deficiencies, or falsifications are found, or if malpractice is detected at any recruitment stage. Candidates can check their RRB Technician 2024 application status by following the easy steps given below.

RRB Technician 2024 application status: How to check?

Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in Navigate the link to the 'RRB Technician 2024 application status' It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your credentials RRB Technician 2024 application status will appear on the screen, categorized into three statuses (provisionally accepted, conditionally accepted, or rejected)'

When will RRB Technician 2024 exam be conducted?

The board has tentatively scheduled the RRB Technician 2024 exam for December 18, 19, 20, 23, 24,26,28 and 29. The exam city details and travel passes for SC/ST candidates will be released ten days before the exams, while the admit cards will be released four days before the exam to each candidate's exam date as specified in their city information slip.

Helpline numbers

The board has shared a helpline number for the candidate's assistance. For this, candidates can contact the RRB helpdesk numbers – 9592011188 and 01725653333 between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.

This drive is being done to recruit more than 14,000 Technician vacancies in different fields. The selection process involves written test, document verification and medical examination.

