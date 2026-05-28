May 28, 2026
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RRB NTPC UG result 2026 OUT at RRB websites; how to download shortlisted candidates list PDF

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

RRB NTPC UG result 2026: RRB NTPC UG result 2026 is available for download on the RRB websites. Know how to download RRB NTPC shortlisted candidates list PDF.

RRB NTPC UG result 2026 OUT.
RRB NTPC UG result 2026 OUT. Image Source : rrbpryj.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the NTPC undergraduate (UG) result 2026. The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG shortlisted candidates list PDF on the RRB websites. 

To download RRB NTPC UG shortlisted candidates list PDF, candidates need to visit the region-wise RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC UG shortlisted candidates list PDF link. RRB NTPC UG shortlisted candidates list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save RRB NTPC UG shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the region-wise RRB websites 
  • Click on RRB NTPC UG shortlisted candidates list PDF link 
  • RRB NTPC UG shortlisted candidates list PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save RRB NTPC UG shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a print out. 

RRB NTPC UG Result 2026: Region-wise websites  

RRB NTPC UG cut off 2026: How to download at RRB websites 

The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG cut off list PDF on the RRB websites. To download RRB NTPC UG cut off list PDF, candidates need to visit the region-wise RRB websites and click on cut off list PDF link. RRB NTPC UG cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB NTPC UG cut off list PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the region-wise RRB websites 
  • Click on RRB NTPC UG cut off 2026 list PDF link 
  • RRB NTPC UG cut off 2026 list PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save RRB NTPC UG cut off 2026 list PDF and take a print out. 

For details on RRB NTPC UG result 2026, please visit the RRB websites. 

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