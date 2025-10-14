RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 date: Check RRB NTPC answer key tentative release date, direct links RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 date: The candidates who had appeared for the NTPC graduate level CBT-II exam 2025 can check and download the answer key PDF on the RRB websites.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the NTPC graduate level CBT-II answer key. The candidates who had appeared for the NTPC graduate level CBT-II exam 2025 can check and download the answer key PDF on the RRB websites.

RRB NTPC graduate CBT level two exam was held on October 13, the candidates who had appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam analysed the paper as moderately difficult. To check and download RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF link. RRB NTPC graduate CBT level two answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2025: RRB websites to download answer key PDF

RRB NTPC CBT 2 unofficial answer key 2025: How to check marks through answer key

RRB NTPC CBT 2 unofficial answer key PDF is available on various portals. The candidates who wish to know their marks can check and download unofficial answer key PDF through the portals having answer key. Once downloaded, candidates can able to know their marks through the RRB NTPC CBT 2 unofficial answer key.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2025: How to raise objections at RRB websites

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key 2025 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and submitted document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections received on RRB NTPC CBT 2 answer key, RRB will release the NTPC CBT 2 final answer key and result.

For details on RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.