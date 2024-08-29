RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for over 7,000 vacancies - easy steps, fee

Follow us on Image Source : AP Last date to apply for RRB JE Recruitment 2024

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the online application window today for the recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications before the closure of the application window. The online applications can be submitted on the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 7,951 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, Chemical Supervisor (Research), and Metallurgical Supervisor (Research) in the organization. Candidates are advised to check the educational qualifications, age limits, selection criteria, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a degree or diploma in the relevant field (civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, or telecommunication engineering).

Age Limit- The age of the candidate should be between the age group of 18 and 36 years old.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'RRB JE Recruitment 2024 apply online'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to register yourself first before proceeding to the application process

On successful registration, proceed with the application procedure

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the RRB JE Recruitment 2024 online application form for future reference

Application Fee

When submitting the online application, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 500/-. However, there is a relaxation for reserved categories (SC, ST, economically weaker, and female) candidates, who will only have to pay Rs. 250/-. In case candidates need to make corrections to the application form after filling it out, they will have to pay Rs. 250/-.

Selection Criteria

The selection procedure involves three stages. The first two stages will be on Computer-based exams and the third stage includes a document verification process. The merit list will be prepared based on the final marks of the candidates.