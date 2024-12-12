RRB JE admit card 2024 released for December 16 exam - check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB JE admit card 2024 released for December 16 exam

RRB JE admit card 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE) computer-based test 1 2024 scheduled for December 16. Candidates can download their call letters by visiting the official website of RRBs.

According to the schedule, the Junior Engineer CBT 1 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on December 16, 17, and 18 at various exam centres. The exam authority will release the admit cards within three to four days of each respective exam date.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 7,951 Junior Engineer vacancies. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry the call letter to the exam hall. Otherwise, they won't be permitted to appear in the exam. Along with the hall ticket, they will have to carry valid identity proof. Candidates are required to download RRB JE admit card 2024 following the easy steps below.

RRB JE admit card 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of RRBs

Navigate the link to the 'RRB JE CEN 03/2024' link under the latest announcement section

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your registration number, password, and date of birth

RRB JE admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download RRB JE admit card for future reference

Direct link to download RRB JE admit card 2024

Selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in these stages. The first stage is the computer-based test, and those who get selected will be eligible to appear in the second stage computer-based test. The next steps are document verification and, a medical exam. The registration process was started on July 30 and ended on August 29. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.