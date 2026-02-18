Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jobs
  3. RRB Group D answer key 2026 out at RRB websites; know how to raise objections

RRB Group D answer key 2026 out at RRB websites; know how to raise objections

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

RRB Group D answer key 2026: The candidates can check and download RRB Group D answer key on the RRB portals and raise objections on it. Know how to download RRB Group D answer key.

Download RRB Group D answer key 2026 at RRB websites
Download RRB Group D answer key 2026 at RRB websites Image Source : File
New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Group D answer key 2026. The candidates can check and download RRB Group D answer key on the RRB portals and raise objections on it. RRB Group D exam 2026 was held from November 27 to February 10, 2026.  

How to download RRB Group D answer key 2026 

The candidates can follow these steps to download RRB Group D answer key 2026 on the RRB portals. To download RRB Group D answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RRB Group D answer key 2026 PDF link. RRB Group D answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save RRB Group D answer key PDF and take a print out. 

RRB Group D answer key 2026: Steps to raise objections at RRB portals 

  • Visit the RRB portals 
  • Click on RRB Group D answer key objection window link 
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
  • Choose questions you wish to raise objections 
  • Upload answers, supporting document PDF 
  • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
  • Save RRB Group D answer key PDF and take a print out. 

RRB Group D answer key 2026: RRB websites to download answer key 

RRB Group D Result Date 2026 

After reviewing the objections raised on RRB Group D answer key 2026, RRB Group D final answer key and result will be released. RRB Group D final answer key and result once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the RRB portals. 

For details on RRB Group D exam, please visit the RRB websites.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs
RRB RRB Group D Answer Keys
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\