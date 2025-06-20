RPSC School Lecturer admit card released for group 1, check direct link RPSC School Lecturer admit card has been released for group 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their call letters by visiting the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check direct link here.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment exam 2025 admit cards. All those who applied for the RPSC School Lecturer exam can download their call letters by visiting the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps to download RPSC School Lecturer admit cards.

How to download RPSC School Lecturer admit cards?

Visit the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Admit Card For School Lecturer'.

It will redirect you to a login window.

Enter your login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Click on 'get admit card'.

RPSC School Lecturer admit cards will appear on screen.

Download and save RPSC School Lecturer admit cards for future reference.

RPSC School Lecturer admit cards: Details on admit card

Date and Time of the examination

Address of the exam centre

Student's name

Roll Number

Exam day instructions

Candidates appearing RPSC School Lecturer 2025 exam from June 23 to July 4, 2025, are advised to download and take a printout of their admit card, carry it on the day of exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without admit cards. Candidates can download RPSC School Lecturer admit cards for future reference.