Recruitment of Housing Staff in West Bengal colleges cancelled; WBHFW releases order

Recruitment of Housing Staff in all West Bengal colleges has been cancelled.

The West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare (WBHFW) has cancelled the recruitment of house staff in all medical colleges across the state. The board has not specified any reason behind this decision. However, it is being said that this action is a result of an ongoing doctor's strike in the state. The department has released a notice regarding this matter.

As per the notice, the recruitment of house staff under the notification numbers HFW-23099/136/2024/M/1058 dated 24/04/2024, HFW-46020(99)/35/2024/M/1057 dated 24/04/2024 and HFW-46020(99)/35/2024/M/1035 dated 23/04/2024 has been cancelled by the the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As per advertisement number HFW-23099/136/2024/M/1058 dated 24/04/2024, the department had issued a notification for the recruitment of house staff in RG Kar Medical College, stating that a total of 84 posts were to be filled. Additionally, notice number HFW-46020(99)/35/2024/M/1035 dated 23/04/2024 mentioned the recruitment of house staff for 9 positions in Jalpaiguri Government Medical College. However, the department has now canceled this recruitment until further notice.