RBI Grade B recruitment 2024 notification: Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

RBI Grade B recruitment 2024 notification: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon release a detailed notification for recruitment to the post of Group B officers. The recruitment notification will be released by the Department of Communication (DoC) on the RBI’s official website, rbi.org.in. The notification will include the details such as the candidate’s registration, selection process, salary, and other information. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in three departments including General, DEPR (Department of Economic and Research Policy), and DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management). Candidates can check their educational qualification, age limits, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University with at least 60 per cent marks. There will be 10 per cent marks of relaxation will be given to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories.

Age Limit - The age of the candidates should be between 21 years and 30 years (There will be age relaxation provided to the candidates belonging to the reserved categories)

How to download RBI Grade B Recruitment Notification?

Visit the official website of RBI, rbi.org

Go to 'careers' section

Click on the notification link that reads, 'RBI Grade B recruitment 2024 notification'

Check all details and save the PDF for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates from the General and OBC categories, need to deposit an application fee of Rs 850. Other category candidates such as SC, ST, and PwD need to pay Rs 100.