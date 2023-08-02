RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 marksheet released at rbi.gov.in, check cut off, next phase exam date, details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 marksheet and cut off marks available at rbi.gov.in

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 marksheet, RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 marksheet and cut off marks: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the marksheet and cut off marks for the Grade B (General) Phase 1 exam today, August 2. All those who took to the exam can download the marksheet from the official website of RBI, rbi.gov.in.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 exam was conducted on July 9 and July 13, 2023 at various exam centres. All those whose roll number is mentioned in the RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2023 list can appear for the next process of the recruitment exam.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of RBI, rbi.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, ' RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 result' under results It will take you to the notification page Now, you need to click on the ‘RBI Grade B Phase I Mark sheet’ link Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on the result tab Download and save RBI Grade B Phase I Mark sheet for future reference

RBI Grade B Phase I Result: Cut off Marks

Section GENERAL/UR EWS OBC SC ST PwBD (A,B,C,D) General Awareness (Maximum Marks = 80) 12.00 12.00 8.00 6.25 6.25 6.25 English Language (Maximum Marks = 80) 4.50 4.50 3.00 2.25 2.25 2.25 Quantitive Aptitude (Maximum Marks = 30) 4.50 4.50 3.00 2.25 2.25 2.25 Reasoning (Maximum marks=60) 9.00 9.00 6.00 4.75 4.75 4.75 Total Score/ Aggregate (Maximum Marks = 200) 54.25 54.25 54.25 52.75 44.75 40.25

RBI Grade B Phase I Result: What is the phase 2 exam date?

According to the official updates, the RBI Phase 2 exam will be conducted on July 30. Candidates can directly download RBI Grade B Phase I Result by clicking on the provided link.