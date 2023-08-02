RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 marksheet released at rbi.gov.in, check cut off, next phase exam date, details

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 marksheet, RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 marksheet and cut off marks: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the marksheet and cut off marks for the Grade B (General) Phase 1 exam today, August 2. All those who took to the exam can download the marksheet from the official website of RBI, rbi.gov.in.
RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 exam was conducted on July 9 and July 13, 2023 at various exam centres. All those whose roll number is mentioned in the RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2023 list can appear for the next process of the recruitment exam.
RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023: How to download?
- Visit the official website of RBI, rbi.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, '
- RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 result' under results
- It will take you to the notification page
- Now, you need to click on the ‘RBI Grade B Phase I Mark sheet’ link
- Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on the result tab
- Download and save RBI Grade B Phase I Mark sheet for future reference
RBI Grade B Phase I Mark sheet direct download link
RBI Grade B Phase I Result: Cut off Marks
|Section
|GENERAL/UR
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|PwBD (A,B,C,D)
|General Awareness (Maximum Marks = 80)
|12.00
|12.00
|8.00
|6.25
|6.25
|6.25
|English Language (Maximum Marks = 80)
|4.50
|4.50
|3.00
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
|Quantitive Aptitude (Maximum Marks = 30)
|4.50
|4.50
|3.00
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
|Reasoning (Maximum marks=60)
|9.00
|9.00
|6.00
|4.75
|4.75
|4.75
|Total Score/ Aggregate
(Maximum Marks = 200)
|54.25
|54.25
|54.25
|52.75
|44.75
|40.25
RBI Grade B Phase I Result: What is the phase 2 exam date?
According to the official updates, the RBI Phase 2 exam will be conducted on July 30. Candidates can directly download RBI Grade B Phase I Result by clicking on the provided link.