Rajasthan Police Constable exam result 2025 out at police.rajasthan.gov.in; how to download merit list PDF

The Rajasthan Police Department has announced the result of the recruitment exam for the post of Constable. The candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam can check the result on the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Constable written exam was held on September 13 and 14, 2025.

To download Rajasthan Police Constable merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in and click on Rajasthan Police Constable merit list PDF link. Rajasthan Police Constable merit list PDF will be available for download, save Rajasthan Police Constable toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025: How to download list of selected candidates

Visit the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on Rajasthan Police selected candidates list PDF

Rajasthan Police selected candidates list post-wise will be available for download on the screen

Save Rajasthan Police selected candidates list PDF and take a print out.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam result 2025 district-wise of these following posts declared-

Telecom Driver

Telecommunications – General Duty

General Information – Constable

Written Exam Result of CID IB Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of Commissionerate Jodhpur Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Jalore Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Jodhpur Rural Constable Driver Recruitment-2025

District Jhalawar Constable General Recruitment-2025 Written Exam Result

Written Exam Result of District Khairtal-Tijara Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Quota Rural Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Sirohi Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025 (TSP)

Written Exam Result of District Sirohi Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025 (NTSP)

Written Exam Result of District Tonk Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of GRP Ajmer Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Balotra Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Boswada Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Baora Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Bandmer Constable Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Pratapgarh Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Rajsamand Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Salumber Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Sawaimadhopur Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Sikar Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Kotputli-Behrod Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Phalodi Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Dungarpur Constable General Recruitment-2025

District Didwana-Kuchaman Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025 Written Exam Result

Written Exam Result of District Deeg Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Churu Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Chittorgarh Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Budhi Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Bikaner Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Bhiwadi Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Bhilwara Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Bharatpur Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Beawar Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of Amrita Devi Battalion RAC Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Police Commissionerate Jaipur Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025 Written Exam Result

Written Exam Result of 8th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of 13th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of 12th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of 14th Battalion RAC Pahadi Deeg Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of Maharana Pratap Battalion RAC Pratapgarh Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of MBC Boswada Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of MBC Kherwara Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of Kali Bai Battalion RAC Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of 9th Battalion RAC Tonk Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of 2nd Battalion RAC Kota Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of 7th Battalion RAC Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of 6th Battalion RAC Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of Padmini Battalion RAC Sikar Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Jaisalmer Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Kota City Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Pali Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of District Udaipur Constable General/Driver Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of 11th Battalion RAC, Delhi Constable General Recruitment-2025

Written Exam Result of 5th Battalion RAC, Jaipur Constable General Recruitment-2025.

For details on Rajasthan Police Constable exam result 2025, please visit the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in.