Railway RRB Recruitment 2024: Exam schedule out for ALP, RPF, JE posts- complete schedule here

Railway RRB Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for the Railway RRB Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), technician and other posts. Candidates who applied for these exams can download RRB Recruitment 2024 exam schedule from the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the ALP exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 25 to 29. Railway Protection Force Sub-Inspector (RPF SI), the examination will take place from December 2 to 5. The technician exam 2024 will be held from December 16 to 26. Meanwhile, the Junior Engineer Exam and other post-exams will be conducted between December 6 and 13.

Exam city, admit card details soon

The board will release the link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates prior 10 days before the exam date for respective CENs on the official websites of all RRBs. After that, The board will issue the admit card starting four days prior to the exam date, as specified in the exam city and date intimation link. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of RRBs for latest information.