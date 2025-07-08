Railway RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2025 to be declared on this date, step-by-step to download scorecards RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2025 will be declared soon. All those who are awaiting the results will be able to download their scorecards by visiting the official website of RRB.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the results for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) exams 2025 soon. Candidates who took the RRB NTPC CBT 1 recruitment exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official RRB website. This year, the RRB conducted the CBT-1 exam for graduate-level positions from June 5 to June 24, 2025, to fill 8,113 vacancies. The provisional answer key was released on July 1, 2025, and candidates were allowed to raise challenges until July 6. Reports suggest that the results will be announced in the third week of July or the first week of August. However, the railway recruitment board has not made any confirmation on the release of results. Once the results are published, candidates will be able to check and download their scores by following the simple steps provided on the website.

How to download RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2025?

Visit the official website of the respective RRB. Click on the 'RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2025 link'. It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates. Now, use ‘Ctrl+F’ and enter your roll number in the dialog box. If you see your roll number in the list, you have passed the exam. Download the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2025 merit list and save it for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to recruit 8,113 posts, of which 3,144 vacancies are for Goods Train Manager, 1,507 are for Junior Account Assistant & Typist positions, and 732 are for Senior Clerk & Typist, 2,022 are for Commercial & Ticket Clerk, 361 are for Accounts Clerk & Typist, 990 are for Junior Clerk & Typist and 72 are for Trains clerk. The selection process involves multiple stages, like two Computer-Based Tests (CBTs), a Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) if required for the specific post, and finally Document Verification and Medical Examination. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.